Coldest night in nearly 7 months expected overnight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Skies clearing, quite chilly, low 24

Friday: Sct’d clouds, cold breeze, high 37

Saturday: Mixed clouds, cold start, high 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, high 51

Monday: Rain showers to wet snow, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been an interesting day today as rain showers changed over to some wet snow flurries, before colder and drier air moved in. Temps already are running below our normal lows for this time of the year, and will continue to plummet into the lower to middle 20s overnight.

The record for the date is in the lower teens and will be safe, however as we head into the morning hours on Friday, we will have wind chills in the lower teens to start the day. Expect some cold weather clouds and temps only climbing into the upper 30s on Friday, normal low is 39, so there is that.

Saturday morning will be a degree or two colder, and it will be possible a few spots outside the outerbelt could drop into the upper teens to start Saturday morning, but there should be a lot less wind.

To start the weekend we will have sunshine mixed with some clouds, and highs will top in the middle 40s. We will have more clouds on Sunday, but warmer(ish) air with temps still below normal, but back into the lower 50s.

Monday we will see cloudy skies, with some light rain showers by late morning, but will quickly seeing that changing over to snow showers as much colder air will be working in. Snow showers will be possible Monday night, and Tuesday will feature flurries and just cold air!

Highs on Tuesday will be just above the record of 30 for the coldest afternoon for the date, as we will top at 31. Temps will plunge into the mid to upper teens Tuesday night, and climb back to around freezing on Wednesday with some sunshine.

Mixed clouds on Thursday will push highs back up into the middle 40s.

-Dave