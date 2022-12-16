QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance light snow showers, low 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, few flurries, high 34

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 32

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 34

Tuesday: Clouds increase, cold front at night, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a gray day today with moisture lingering to our west most of the day. This moisture will move in this evening with scattered snow showers expected this evening into the overnight hours, as lows will fall back to near normal in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies once again, and it will be a breezy and chilly day, this will keep our temps in the lower to middle 30s throughout the day with scattered snow showers flying around the area. Wind chills will climb from the upper teens back into the lower 20s during the day.

Sunday will be a fairly typical winter day with a good deal of clouds and highs near freezing only, about 8 degrees below normal. We will see some clearing Sunday night and this will allow our temps to fall back to the lower 20s. Expect more sunshine on Monday and highs climbing back to the middle 30s.

Tuesday clouds will start to increase and temps will climb a bit back into the upper 30s, with the cold front approaching. This boundary will pass dry Tuesday night and will allow temps to plunge into the mid to upper teens for Wednesday morning. Wednesday will remain cold and rather cloudy with highs only in the middle 20s.

We will be watching as moisture will be moving up into our area from the south by next Thursday as our next blast of colder air approaches the area. At this time, it does appear snow showers will be likely on Thursday, into Thursday night, and through Friday morning as the low departs the region.

Temps will be cold enough on Thursday that this moisture should remain all snow. At this point, it does appear this will be our next chance of accumulating snow. The exact positioning of the moisture will determine how much snow we will end up getting by late next week.

Behind this system, we are going to easily have the coldest air of the season. Temps will be in the middle 20s on Thursday, barely into the lower 20s on Friday with falling temps into the teens later in the day. This will set us up for bitterly cold temps heading into the holiday weekend.

-Dave