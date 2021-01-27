Colder weather to finish the week, bigger weekend weather maker

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow showers south, mainly cloudy, low 19

Thursday: Clearing skies, breezy, chilly, high 28

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold start, high 32

Saturday: Clouds increase, snow showers before midnight, high 36

Sunday: Snow early, to wet snow, to rain, and back to snow at night, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We are tracking some moisture moving to our south this evening. It will be light flurries on the north fringe, with snow showers that could accumulate to a 1/4 to 1/2″ in our southern counties before midnight tonight. Otherwise, skies will remain mainly cloudy, and that north wind will drive our wind chills back down into the lower teens to upper single digits.

Thursday will be a breezy day with skies clearing out through the morning, but the northerly flow keeping temps in the 20s through the day on Thursday. Winds will relax, and temps will fall into the lower to middle teens for most of us with mostly clear skies Friday morning.

Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near freezing. Clouds will increase though the day quickly on Saturday with snow showers moving in late Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will top in the middle to upper 30s. The snow will increase in coverage on Saturday night into Sunday morning with temps near freezing.

At this point it appears we will have measurable snow early on Sunday, but then as warmer air pushes north, it will change to rain and make for a slushy morning Sunday. Temps will push to the upper 30s to near 40 on Sunday. Sunday night the system will pass east and colder air will wrap in changing the precip back to snow.

Snow showers will be scattered on the backside of the exiting system on Monday with highs just above freezing. We will have a few more flurries on Tuesday with highs near freezing. More sunshine on Wednesday with high pressure overhead will push temps into the middle 30s.

-Dave