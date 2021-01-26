Colder weather returns with a chance of snow showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Light showers before midnight, few flurries north, low 29

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, cool, snow showers during evening south, high 33

Thursday: Clearing skies, cool, high 28

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 32

Saturday: Clouds increasing, snow showers by night, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a warmer, but still wet day at times today as light rain showers have been working through our area. We will see a weak push of colder air overnight tonight. Most of the rain showers will occur before midnight with some light flurries to the north.

We will see cloudy skies overnight with lows above normal in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday we will see mainly cloudy skies will little change in our temps, as highs will only top in the lower 30s during the day. Wednesday evening a weak impulse of moisture will work across mainly the southern part of the state, with light snow showers extending up to to I-70, mainly after the evening commute.

I think totals will range from a dusting in the north to a 1/4-1/2″ in the southern part of our area. Clearing skies will return for Thursday, but it is going to be cold, where highs will only top in the upper 20s. With clearing skies Thursday night, expect lows in the lower to middle teens.

Sunshine will help us climb back to the lower 30s on Friday. Saturday will start brisk too near 20, and climb to the upper 30s as our next big weather maker moves towards our area. It will bring snow showers around sunset on Saturday into Saturday evening.

Snow showers will change to rain showers overnight Saturday night into Sunday as slightly warmer air will move up with this system. It will keep rain showers in the forecast early on Sunday with temps climbing to the lower 40s, but then dropping late with snow showers returning on the backside of this system.

This will keep some light wet snow in the forecast on Monday with highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday will see very Groundhog Day like weather with highs in the middle 30s with mainly cloudy skies.

Remember… Groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, that means an early Spring, and they are expecting snow showers out east, so there is a chance 🙂

-Dave