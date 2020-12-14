Colder weather on the way this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 38

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Low 24

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 34

Wednesday: Snow showers, light. High 36 (27)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries early. High 34 (25)

Friday: Sunshine returns, cold. High 35 (23)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We return to feeling more like winter this week with below normal temperatures and even a chance for snow.

Today, we’ll stay under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. This will limit temperatures to the upper 30s, but when you factor in a gusty wind out of the northwest, we’ll feel 5-10 degrees colder.

Clouds will start to break up a little this evening and overnight. This plus a cold northwest wind will help temperatures to quickly fall back down to the mid 20s.

As we head toward the middle of the workweek, we’ll keep an eye on an area of low pressure to the south. This will kick up more clouds on Tuesday and the next chance for showers on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, snow showers will start to push up out of the south toward the I-70 corridor. As the evening commute approaches, light snow showers will become more scattered. There will be a light rain and snow mix in Southern Ohio, but most of the precip that fall in the middle of the state will just be light snow.

Snow showers will wrap up Wednesday night and Thursday, but we’ll be left with more clouds and chilly temperatures.

Sunshine makes another appearance on Friday, but temperatures will still be seasonally chilly and only reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz