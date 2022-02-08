QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 33

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, high 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, some light snow to end, high 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, colder, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

After a cold front pushed through the area Monday evening, temperatures on the heels of it start off cold on this Tuesday, with wind chills a few degrees below actual temps. Daytime highs will warm up into the low to mid 30s to the north and mid 30s to low 40s to the south. Clouds will clear through the daytime hours and we will see quite a bit of sunshine by the late afternoon hours.

As we head into Wednesday, a southerly wind pushes warm air into the region, pushing temperatures into the lower 40s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front then pushes through Wednesday night into Thursday. We could see some very light rain showers Wednesday evening, and even a few light snow flurries as this cold front pushes through, but for the most part, we will remain dry.

By Thursday, daytime highs cool off into the middle 30s, ahead of another warmup going into Friday. Daytime highs Friday will warm to the 40s, but we will see our next round of moisture return by Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Saturday will fall throughout the day as temps will start in the mid 30s and fall into the low 30s during the afternoon with skies slowly clearing out. This will set us up for a colder start on Sunday, but it should be the nicer of the two weekend days with sunshine and highs in the upper 20s.

Monday expect a few more clouds and highs back into the middle 30s.

-McKenna