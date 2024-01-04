QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM flurries, slow clearing, high 34

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 20

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 39

Saturday: Rain & snow showers, high 38

Sunday: Sct’d wintry mix, high 39

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the morning off with some flurries across parts of the area, leading to wet roads in some spots. These flurries should clear fairly early and toward daybreak. After that, we’ll see slow clearing of the clouds throughout the day today. By mid-afternoon, most of us should be seeing some sunshine. It will be colder this afternoon, however, with highs only reaching the middle 30s.

We’ll see more clearing overnight, allowing for a steep drop in temps. Expect morning lows in the upper teens to near 20. By Friday afternoon, however, we’ll be fairly seasonable. Highs warm back to the upper 30s with more sunshine. Clouds then build in Friday night, ahead of our next system this weekend.

For Saturday, a low pressure system starts to move through the eastern U.S. It looks like the core of this system will stick well to the south of our area, leading to more of a rain/snow mix throughout Saturday. We could still see some light snow accumulations, mainly southeast of I-71, but daytime highs above freezing will lead to much of this melting on impact.

For Sunday, another system rolls through, bringing a scattered wet mix through the first half of the day, with highs back near 40.

Monday will remain dry through the day with partly sunny skies, and temps near 40. Our next system moves into the area Monday night into Tuesday, bringing rain showers and breezy conditions.

-McKenna