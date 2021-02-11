Colder temps to return, with plenty of additional snow chances

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy at times, low 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 29

Saturday: Cloudy early, snow showers later, high 29

Sunday: Partly sunny, colder, high 21

Monday: Snow later, cold, high 19

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very cloudy day again today with temps running at least a dozen off the normal for this time of the year. Temps have been running below normal since last week on Friday. We will see chilly conditions again tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills will bottom in the upper single digits.

Friday will be another cool day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 with mainly cloudy skies. Saturday expect cloudy skies early, with snow showers moving in later in the day with highs in the upper 20s again. The colder air will usher in Saturday night with lows in the lower teens. We will see partly sunny skies and a cool breeze and highs around 20.

For Monday of next week, we will see temps cold in the upper teens, but we will see our next system coming up from the southwest and this will bring in snow showers later Monday and into Tuesday. This will be our next good chance of seeing accumulating shoveling type snowfall. Tuesday snow will end during the day with highs in the mid 20s.

We will take a break from the weather on Wednesday, with another system coming in right behind the Monday night/Tuesday morning system, and the 2nd round will be on Thursday. As of now, it does appear that this one will come up with a bit warmer air. This could give us our first shot of at/slightly above freezing temps in almost 2 weeks (at that point).

However, this could also be very problematic as this could making for a mixed wintry precip type at least in the east and southeast part of the state. This will need to be watched closely over the next week.

-Dave