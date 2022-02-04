QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sct’d light snow showers late, low 6

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 21

Sunday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 29

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

Light snow showers are working east across the state this evening, will taper down before mid evening. Temps will fall into the middle teens by midnight, with another quick shot of snow showers overnight mainly northwest/west of the city. These snow showers could put down a light dusting to under an inch of fluffy powder before sunrise. Lows will dip into the middle single digits with wind chills just above zero.

Saturday should be a brisk day with highs in the lower 20s with partly sunny skies. I expect more clearing into the overnight going into Sunday. With little to no wind, temps will be a bit colder with near zero to about 5 above in the city.

Sunday will be a nicer day with sunshine and highs in the lower 30s, just above freezing. Expect some melting during the day on Sunday. Clouds will increase for Monday with highs near freezing. A weak, dry boundary will slide south through our area later on Monday. This will just keep temps below normal again on Tuesday in the upper 20s.

I expect a mix of clouds and a slightly more seasonal day with highs in the middle 30s on Wednesday. We should see those numbers into the upper 30s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A system will slide into the area Thursday night and into Friday bringing colder air and a chance of snow showers by the end of next work week with highs in the upper 20s.

-Dave