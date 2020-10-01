Colder temps into the first weekend of October, more rain too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, mixed clouds, chilly late, low 42

Friday: Mixed clouds, cool, high 59

Saturday: Few clouds, frosty start, high 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, high 59

Monday: Showers very early, clearing skies, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been an interesting day today with sunshine this morning that pushed temps up into the upper 60s early this afternoon, then rain showers and a few storms moving through our area.

These storms have produced some gusty winds at times and even some very small hail. I do expect that temps will continue to stay on the cool side through the rest of the evening hours tonight as showers will end early, and give way to mixed clouds overnight.

Winds will drop temps to the upper 40s before midnight with temps falling to the lower 40s to near 40 to start the day on Friday. Friday will see a mix of clouds with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60. Temps will fall to the 50s at kickoff for the FFN games, and drop to the upper 40s during the games.

Saturday will be a very chilly start to the day with a possible frost mainly outside the city. Temps will fall into the upper 30s to near 40 in town, but middle to upper 30s outside of the city. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 60.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies, rain showers later in the day with cooler temps again in the upper 50s. We will see cool temps with rain ending early Monday morning. Temps will climb back to the lower 60s on Monday.

Warmer temps will be the rule for Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine will push us back into the upper 60s to lower 70s, or normal for early October. We will see a few more clouds by next Thursday with temps back into the middle 60s.

-Dave