QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, patchy sprinkles to flurries late, low 30

Friday: Early am flurries, clouds to sun late, high 35

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 41

Sunday: Early am snow showers, mostly cloudy, high 41

Monday: Partly sunny, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening & Happy Thanksgiving to all!

It has been a wet day with early morning temps around 50, but temps have dropped through the day into the middle 40s, and will drop to around 40 before midnight. I expect mostly cloudy skies this evening with patchy very light showers, turning to flurries after midnight. I expect scattered flurries early on Friday with temps around 30ish.

Friday after flurries end, we will see clouds thinning, and giving way to sunshine later with highs only in the middle 30s with a brisk northwest breeze. Expect skies to clear a bit overnight into Saturday with temps falling to the lower to middle 20s to start off Saturday. Saturday will cloud up early and temps will climb back to the lower 40s.

Saturday a clipper system will approach by late day. It appears we will be mainly missed with showers close to the Ohio River, and snow showers moving through the northern third of the state. The best chances of snow showers will be overnight to before daybreak on Sunday. This clipper will pass east by sunrise, and skies will remain cloudy with highs again in the lower 40s.

Monday skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. We will see some sunshine returning on Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s. We will start off December a bit closer to normal as we will have mixed clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

-Dave