Winds calm but colder temperatures continue

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY UNTIL 9 a.m.

Temps area-wide will drop into the lower 30s early this morning. Do not forget to protect temperature sensitive plants, pipes/hoses (turn off water), and of course protect Fluffy & Fido (pets).



QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy and cold, high 48 Tonight: Mixed clouds, patchy frost late, low 30 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, frosty start then showers later, flurries overnight, high 48 Thursday: Early AM snow showers, partly sunny, high 49 Friday: Scat’d showers, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s going to feel more like winter the next couple of days with lows falling to the 30s and highs about 15 degrees below normal. We could even see some snow in the mix before the week is done.

This morning, we have a freeze warning in effect for the are as lows fall down toward freezing. Actions to take for this include covering or taking in plants, and making sure that the hose is not attached. Remember, frost free dates in Ohio aren’t until May.

After a cold start, a mostly cloudy sky and northwest wind will limit temperatres. We’ll feel a lot more like winter and only reach a high in the upper 40s, which is about 15 degrees below our normal high of 63 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will start to clear out and quickly drop temperatures. Lows by first thing tomorrow morning will be down to 30 degrees.

Wednesday’s temperatures will look similar to today and only reach a high in the upper 40s. One change will be clouds increasing ahead of the chance for showers.

Wednesday night into early Thursday, lows will fall to around freezing, so we could see a rain and snow mix ahead of morning frost.

We could see a few flurries early Friday morning as lows again fall to the 30s. Snow is not expected to stick or accumulate, but early risers could see some of the white stuff ahead or rain showers.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll start to see more seasonal temperatures.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cool as temperatures go from the mid 30s up to a high in the lower 50s. Sunday, we’ll reach a high in the lower 60s ahead of another chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz