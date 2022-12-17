QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chance light snow showers, low 28

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, few flurries, high 34

Tonight: Isolated flurries, mostly cloudy, low 24

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 32

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 34

Tuesday: Clouds increase, cold front at night, high 37

Wednesday: Partly sunny, colder, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Colder weather is on the way this weekend.

Early this morning, we’re waking up to clouds, cold temperatures and a few flurries. Any snow showers will stay light and we will see no accumulation, just flurries blowing around in the breeze. The breeze will stay steady out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and keep around a noticeable chill. Highs today will only reach the mid 30s, but feel about 10 degrees colder because of the wind.

Sunday will look very similar to today. We’ll wake up to colder temperatures in the mid 20s alongside clouds and a few flurries. Flurries will wrap up through the morning and cloud cover will break up some by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side though and only reach a high in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Mixed clouds and chilly temperatures will stick around for the start of the workweek. Both Monday and Tuesday will start off in the low to mid 20s, then reach a high in the 30s.

A cold front will come through on Wednesday helping to increase clouds and drop temperatures. Wednesday will start off with a low in the teens, then struggle to high a high in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

A stronger system will move in on Thursday. We will be watching temperatures very closely on Thursday because with early morning lows in the 20s, we’re on track to start off with snow showers. However, with highs climbing to the low to mid 30s, we could see a brief mix of rain and snow in the afternoon, before temperatures drop below freezing and snow showers continue into Friday morning.

Stay tuned as get closer for a better look at timing for snow showers and how much to expect as we get closer to Christmas weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz