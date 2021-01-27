Colder temperatures ahead of snow chances then sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, slight chance for drizzle, low 29

Today: Mainly cloudy, cool, snow showers during evening south, high 33, wind chill: 20-25

Tonight: Snow showers south of I-70, otherwise cloudy & cold, low 19

Thursday: Clouds clearing, cold, high 28

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 32

Saturday: Clouds increasing, snow showers by night, high 37

Sunday: Rain and snow showers, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Today, we’re going to see cloudy and chilly day ahead of the chance for some snow shower and then a sunny end to the week.

Thanks to the clouds overnight acting like a blanket to keep in some of yesterday’s heat, it’s a pretty mild start to the day. Temperatures are starting off around freezing, which is about 10 degrees above normal lows for this time of year.

Through the day, we’ll stay under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky which will aid in keeping temperatures pretty steady. Another thing that will stay steady with a cold northerly shift in wind picking up to around 10-15 mph. This will make our temperatures feel more like the are in the 20s.

Overnight, we’ll watch for the chance for showers to the south. With lows falling down to the teens, there will be a slight chance for snow south of the Ohio River. Snow totals will be very limited and will only total to 1/2″ or less. Areas like Columbus, and other spots north of the river, will just stay under a cloudy sky as lows fall into the upper teens.

High pressure will take over by the end of the week. This will help to clear out clouds, but remember sunshine does not always mean warmer weather. Without overnight clouds to help keep in daytime heating, early morning lows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will start off around 15-20 degrees then climb to a high around 30.

Clouds and more seasonal temperatures return on Saturday ahead of an area of low pressure will building in for the second half of the weekend. As a result, snow returns to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday, as temperatures warm from near freezing to the low 40s, snow will transition over to rain.

For the latest on the chances for rain, snow and cold temperatures keep checking in with NBC4i.com/weather.

Have a great day!

-Liz