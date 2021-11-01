QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, low 39

Tuesday: Cloudy early, clearing later, cool, high 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, cloudy at night, high 47

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 48

Friday: Few clouds, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

After a bright and pretty looking day, clouds are increasing from the west as a weak boundary is pushing into our area. This will bring more clouds in overnight with isolated showers possible overnight with temps in the upper 30s. The exception will be to the north and northwest where clearing will occur later and lows will fall to the middle to lower 30s.

Tuesday will start off with clearing from northwest to southeast. Temps will slowly climb to the mid 40s by lunch and into the upper 40s by the end of the day with sunshine later. With the clearing, I expect our first freeze for much if not most of our area for Wednesday morning with clear skies. We will start at 31 in the city and upper 20s possible outside of town.

Numbers should climb back to the upper 40s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late Wednesday and this may keep us a degree or two above freezing overnight into Thursday. Thursday will see clouds thin out and highs again in the upper 40s.

The week will end dry on Friday with highs near 50. Temps will easily start in the 40s for FFN week 2 of the playoffs and drop into the upper 30s by the end of the games under mostly clear skies. The first weekend of November is looking nice with temps in the lower 50s on Saturday with sunshine and into the middle 50s on Sunday. We will see clouds increasing on Monday with highs close to 60.

-Dave