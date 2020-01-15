Colder, wintry air is finally making a big return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few light showers early, then mostly cloudy, low 32

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy early, light mix at night, high 36

Saturday: Change to rain, breezy & wet, high 47

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, much colder, high 27

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a very gray and foggy day today, but it has been mild again. We will have a few light showers around the area for the evening hours, and then drier and cooler air will start to work in before midnight.

Overnight we will see more clouds and temps that are running about about ten above normal in the lower 30s. Thursday will start off cloudy, but will become mixed in the afternoon with highs near normal in the middle 30s.

We will have another seasonal day on Friday with morning lows in the lower 20s, and highs in the middle 30s. It appears our next weather maker will arrive late on Friday, mainly after 9pm. This will bring some cold rain showers/wet snow showers early.

Later overnight we will see a change to snow showers for a period, which could produce some minor accumulations overnight, but will be gone by Saturday. Saturday temps will begin to surge as a warm front lifts north and precip will be all rain again.

Winds will be up on Saturday, and highs will be in the upper 40s. Saturday night a cold front slides through, and temps will fall, and stay cold into next week.

Expect numbers on Sunday to only climb into the upper 20s with rather cloudy skies. Monday will be slightly colder with highs in the middle 20s and cloudy. Monday and Tuesday due to a fair northwestly flow, we could also have some isolated snow showers coming in off the lake.

I expect that temps will be the coldest on Tuesday in the middle 20s, and then begin to recover on Wednesday after a cold start we will climb into lower 30s in the evening.

-Dave