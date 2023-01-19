QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sprinkles, to flurries late, low 34

Friday: Breezy, blowing flurries, high 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 39

Sunday: AM snow to rain, high 38

Monday: Cloudy skies, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

After an interesting day today with a high again in the 60s for the 3rd time already this month. Winds kicked up with gusts peaking into the lower 60s in our area today, and now winds are still breezy, but not as strong for the overnight. Temps will slowly fall back to the lower to middle 30s with scattered flurries overnight.

Friday will be a blustery, but seasonal day with blowing flurries and highs in the upper 30s. We will clear a bit for Saturday with some sunshine returning, and winds very light, and highs in the upper 30s. Another system will approach on Sunday with wet snow early, giving way to cold rain late in the day with highs in the upper 30s.

Mainly cloudy skies will be the rule for Monday with highs in the upper 30s again. We will creep into the lower 40s on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Our next system will return on Wednesday with rain showers changing to snow showers late in the day with highs near 40.

Behind this system, temps will fall to the middle 30s, below normal, with cloudy skies for next Thursday.

-Dave