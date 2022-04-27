QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, high 53

Tonight: Frost/freeze overnight, low 32

Thursday: Chilly start, mostly sunny, high 58

Friday: Partly cloudy, milder, high 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, rain later, high 67

Sunday: Rain showers, warmer, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a chilly rest of the day ahead, with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 50s, which is about where we topped out yesterday. We will be breezy throughout the day, so we’ll also have a bit of a wind chill, making it feel colder. We’ll see some increasing clouds this afternoon, but they’ll begin to clear up once again overnight, allowing overnight temperatures to drop back near freezing, once again.

We’ve got a Freeze Warning in place for many of our counties, and a Frost Advisory in place for Fayette and Ross counties. Overnight lows will bottom out near or below freezing, so it will be another night of covering sensitive plants. Temperatures then top out in the upper 50s on Thursday.

By Friday, we’ll slowly start to warm up, with highs topping out in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures then continue to warm up as we head into the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, and low 70s Sunday. Rain does return later Saturday and into Sunday, and we will see showers throughout the day on Sunday.

-McKenna