Colder mid-week temps ahead of a warmer weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, low 20

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, still chilly, high 33

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 41

Friday: Clouds return, rain late, high 44

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a much colder day today, after readings started in the lower to middle 50s early this morning near midnight. We saw numbers continue to drop the rest of the day and will slowly drop overnight tonight.

Skies will gradually clear overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper teens to lower 20s. Wind chills will combine to drop feels like temps into the upper single digits to middle teens by daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a chilly day again, with sunshine early, then a mix of clouds, then a bit of sunshine before the day ends. Highs on Wednesday will only climb back into the lower 30s.

Thursday will be the coldest morning of the week as skies will be mainly clear with little to no wind, and temps in the middle to upper teens to start the day. Highs on Thursday will climb back up into the lower 40s.

Friday will see clouds increasing through the day, with a chance of rain late, highs will top into the middle 40s. Friday night will see temps dropping only to the upper 30s with rain overnight.

The scattered rain showers will occur on Saturday as well, but it will be a mild day with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday we will be cooler and cloudy with highs near 40.

Monday and Tuesday of next week could end up being a bit more sloppy at times with highs in the upper 30s both days and some light moisture moving through. This could give us some light rain showers mixed with snow showers.

-Dave