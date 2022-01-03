QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 42

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy, high 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers later, high 26

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Skies have cleared out nicely, but the temps have been quite cool, even for this time of the year with temps roughly 6-10 degrees below normal this afternoon. With clearing skies overnight we will see temps falling back to the upper teens to lower 20s overnight. On top of that we will have a light breeze out of the west to southwest that will drop wind chills into the mid to upper teens overnight tonight.

Tuesday should be a nicer looking and feeling day with plenty of sunshine and highs a few degrees above normal on Tuesday. Most of our area should top in the lower 40s with the southern counties back into the middle 40s. Clouds will slowly sneak back in overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the transition day between the milder temps and the winter-like chill that will be in for the rest of the work week and the weekend. Expect clouds to increase and winds to pick up during the day on Wednesday with highs back in the lower to middle 40s across our area. The winds will bring a bite to the area with chills making it into the lower to middle 30s.

Wednesday night a bit of light moisture will try to develop around the area, but will ramp up on Thursday especially in the afternoon. Clouds will also be thick on Thursday so after morning lows in the upper teens we will only climb to the middle to upper 20s on Thursday. Light snow showers will be around in the afternoon and into the evening hours ahead of midnight.

Friday expect skies to clear out a bit with chilly temps again in the middle 20s. The weekend will start off with high pressure, meaning clear skies, and very cold temps, single digit lows in much of the area, and low teens in the city. We will warm to the mid 30s (near normal) with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday expect rain showers to return with temps in the lower 40s. Once that front passes we will drop again next Monday into the middle 20s only for highs with a mix of clouds.

-Dave