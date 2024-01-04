Clouds will linger behind a cold front, which has brought colder air into Ohio, along with some early morning flurries. Drier air will work in from the northwest, with a gradual clearing trend later in the day.

Afternoon readings will struggle to rise above freezing. Clearing skies tonight will allow for temperatures to dip into the low 20s.

High pressure will build in across the Ohio Valley resulting in more sunshine and seasonable weather on Friday, with temperatures pushing into the upper 30s.

A storm coming out of the Gulf states will track south of the region Saturday, bringing some wet snow, beginning before daybreak. Current indications favor a relatively light snowfall—a few inches–during the daytime hours.

As the system track to the Mid-Atlantic Coast later in the day, expect a few lingering snow and rain showers, with temperature in the mid-30s resulting in just some wet roads.

A secondary upper-level system will bring snow and rain showers on Sunday, with a light accumulation likely in the morning. Melting will follow again in the afternoon.

After a dry day on Monday, with seasonable temperatures, a major storm system will bring a soaking rain, accompanied by increasing wind on Tuesday. Colder air will follow, with gusty winds and snow showers, midweek.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds linger, slow clearing, cold. High 34

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low 20

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 39

Saturday: Light snow a.m., rain mix p.m. High 38 (29)

Sunday: Snow to rain showers. High 38 (30)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (30)

Tuesday: Rain, windy. High 47 (34)

Wednesday: Snow showers, windy, colder. High 37 (33)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 25 (12)