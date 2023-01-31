QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Slick spots, slow clearing, high 28

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 16

Wednesday: More sunshine, high 31

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 39

Friday: Mainly sunny, cold, high 25

Saturday: Chilly morning, increasing clouds, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We are off to a very chilly start this morning, with temperatures starting off in the upper teens and low 20s, but feeling even colder with the wind chill. We’ve also got some slick spots out there on untreated surfaces, following the snow shower activity we saw yesterday evening. Take it easy for the morning commute!

Good news is, that leftover snow shower activity clears our southern counties early this morning, then we’ll see slow clearing behind it. This means our northwestern counties will start seeing clouds breaking first, and eventually most of us will see a little bit of sun mixing in. Highs today top out in the upper 20s.

For Wednesday, high pressure dominates our forecast, giving us much more sunshine. We will still be chilly to start, in the middle teens but feeling colder, then daytime highs will be in the lower 30s.

Expect just partly cloudy conditions for Thursday, with highs a bit milder and more seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s. Going overnight into Friday, our southern counties could pick up some light snow shower activity as a system passes south of the Ohio River. Most of us will remain dry, just something to keep in mind as we watch those areas. But again, very light activity if any at all.

Some of the coldest air of the year arrives Friday, with highs in the middle 20s under mostly sunny skies. The real chill arrives overnight into Saturday, as temperatures start off in the low double digits, but feel closer to the low single digits and below zero. If you’ve got outdoor plans Saturday morning, bundle up! Daytime highs, however, rebound back into the middle 30s.

-McKenna