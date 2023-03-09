QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers to wet mix overnight, low 37

Friday: Wet mix to rain showers, to flurries late, breezy, high 45

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, chilly, high 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later to snow showers by evening, high 41

Monday: Few flurries, cloudy, chilly, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another pretty early March day today, with temps a few degrees above normal in the lower 50s. This evening clouds will increase quickly, with rain showers moving in ahead of midnight. After midnight we will see a wet mix possible closer to I-70, with no accumulations expected as temps will stay in the upper 30s.

However, closer to US-30 to the north we will have a better chance of seeing a wet mix to snow overnight, with light accumulations under an inch mainly in grassy areas. We will wake up with the wet mix, but temps will be “warming” quickly to the lower/mid 40s by mid to late morning, bringing just rain showers.

As the low pivots to the east, we will get on the backside of it, and will have a colder northwest wind in the afternoon with falling temps into the 30s by late afternoon, with some light rain showers changing to flurries as the moisture pulls away. Temps will fall into the upper 20s for Saturday morning.

For the weekend, we will have a lull on Saturday with cloudy skies due to being between two systems. Highs will top near 40 on Saturday. Saturday night will drop into the middle 20s again, and we will see temps push to the lower 40s as the next round of moisture arrives on Sunday. It appears to start as rain showers, but as we get into the evening and temps fall, we will likely see snow showers to end Sunday night.

Monday will be a chilly day on the backside of this system, with scattered flurries possible and highs in the upper 30s. We will only recover to the upper 30s with colder air in place on Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies. We will see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s.

Thursday expect clouds to increase again with an isolated chance of showers and highs near 50.

-Dave