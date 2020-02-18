Colder air returns for the work week behind today’s front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clearing, cooler, seasonal, low 26

Wednesday: Mixed sun & clouds, brisk, high 36

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 31

Friday: Cold start, bright sunshine, high 37

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

A cold front is working through the area and will bring in drier air, and eventually a lot more sunshine at the cost of some colder temps. We will see some clearing overnight tonight with lows near normal in the middle 20s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday night clouds will thicken up again with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

If we had a good snow pack we would have a very cold day on Thursday and Thursday night especially, but that isn’t the case now or this winter. Thursday will still be chilly with highs near 30 under partly sunny skies. Thursday night skies will clear, and winds will settle, which will allow temps to fall to the middle teens.

Friday looks to be a beautiful but cool day with sunshine and temps back into the upper 30s. We will have more sunshine again on Saturday with a slightly warmer, but still cool start in the lower 20s, but climb to the mid 40s with sunshine.

Sunday will have sunshine early, clouds later with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday night rain will return to the forecast with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Rain will be on tap to start the next work week with highs in the middle to upper 40s. We will climb to the upper 40s early on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

-Dave