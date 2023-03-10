QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, breezy, high 43

Tonight: Light snow showers, low 26

Saturday: AM flurries, colder, high 40

Sunday: Mixed showers, high 39

Monday: Few snow showers, breezy, high 40

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, breezy, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Expect scattered rain shower activity to continue throughout the day for Central and Southern Ohio. For our far northern counties, that moisture will fall as snow showers and a wintry mix during the afternoon hours, with light accumulations in those areas. Temperature-wise, we will be much cooler today, with highs in the lower 40s in Columbus, mid to upper 30s north, and mid 40s south.

For this evening, we’ll see the transition to some light snow showers and flurries tracking farther south and toward Columbus as the low pressure system pulls east.

Other than a few flurries to start Saturday, expect drier conditions, with morning lows in the middle 20s, then afternoon highs near 40. We will see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day.

On Sunday, we’ve got another system moving into the Ohio Valley, that will bring scattered mixed showers throughout the day.

Monday will be another chilly day on the backside of this system, with scattered flurries possible and highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

We will only recover to the upper 30s with colder air in place on Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies.

-McKenna