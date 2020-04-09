Cold winds, clouds, and a possible freeze heading into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds early, clearing later, breezy, low 33

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 47

Saturday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 58

Sunday: Sct’d showers, few rumbles, high 63

Monday: Rain showers, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a breezy and chilly day today with plenty of clouds and even a few isolated showers mainly along and north of I-70. Those showers will fade early this evening giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Expect temps to fall back into the lower 40s by midnight with some clearing expected.

We will see more clearing overnight tonight with lows dropping into the lower 30s by sunrise, with wind chills back into the lower 20s in the morning. Skies will go from broken back to partly sunny during the day, and winds will stay up in the teens keeping it a cool day with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday morning a FREEZE WATCH is in effect as of now, and will likely be upgraded to a FREEZE WARNING as we get closer. This is because temps will fall to near freezing or below on Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.

Expect Saturday afternoon to see lots of sunshine and highs back into the upper 50s. Saturday night clouds will increase and lows will drop into the lower 40s. Rain showers will increase in coverage on Sunday with a few rumbles possible and highs back into the lower 60s at least.

Rain showers will linger into Monday with highs only in the middle 50s. Rain showers will end by Monday night with temps falling back into the middle 30s. Expect mostly clouds skies again on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 40s.

Wednesday partly sunny skies will be the rule and temps will be near 50, and we will only climb to the middle 50s on Thursday with an isolated shower or two possible.

-Dave