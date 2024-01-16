QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM snow, cold, high 16

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 6

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 24

Thursday: Snow showers, high 27

Friday: Snow showers, high 21

Saturday: Clearing, cold, high 18

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the morning off with a few snow showers across the region. Those showers will clear up by about mid-morning, then clouds will gradually break up through the rest of the day. As far as temperatures go, expect another very cold day. Highs top out in the middle teens, but our feels like temps will stick in the lower single digits most of the afternoon.

A Wind Chill Advisory then takes effect tonight as clear skies settle in. A Wind Chill Advisory takes effect when feels like temps are more than 10 degrees below 0, and we will be looking that across much of the area. We’ll then see more sunshine Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the middle 20s, and feels like temps in the lower teens.

Snow showers then move back in, off-and-on, from Thursday through Friday. Highs will be in the 20s both days, but feel much colder.

We dry out into the weekend, but we’ll once again be starting off with wind chills below 0 during the morning, and remaining very chilly into the afternoon.

-McKenna