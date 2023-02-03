QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cold chill, partly cloudy, high 21 (single digit chill)

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 12 (single digit chill)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 38

Sunday: More clouds, breezy, high 48

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 47

Tuesday: Chance showers, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We end the workweek on a very chilly note, with morning lows in the teens, but feeling like the low single digits, on either side of zero. This is all behind a cold front that moved through overnight, bringing with it cold arctic air with a northwesterly breeze. We don’t warm up much this afternoon, with air temps topping out near 20, but still feeling like the single digits with the wind chill. We will see sunshine with just partly cloudy skies today, but it won’t warm us up much.

Another very chilly start Saturday morning, with lows in the low double digits, but feeling like the low single digits on either side of zero, once again. Daytime highs then quickly pick up, back near seasonable normals, in the upper 30s. We’ll see more sun during the first part of Saturday, with clouds starting to increase later in the day.

Expect more clouds on Sunday, and a fairly strong breeze, with gusts up near 30 MPH at times. This wind is out of the south, however, offering a continued warm-up. Highs top out in the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon.

We kick off the next workweek on a mild and dry note, with partly cloudy skies for Monday, and highs sticking in the upper 40s.

By Tuesday, expect temperatures up into the middle 50s, making for an unseasonably mild day. We will see cloud cover, however, out ahead of a cold front looking to track through, which will likely bring with it a few showers, along with a strong breeze.

Shower chances continue off and on through the middle and end of the workweek.

-McKenna