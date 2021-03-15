Cold & wet tonight, more seasonal air set to return for end of Winter

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sleet & rain showers mixed to rain, low 36

Tuesday: Rain showers early, mixed clouds later, high 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 60

Thursday: Rainy day ahead, high 56

Friday: AM rain showers, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

A round of moisture has moved back into our area this evening, on the leading edge we have had some light wintry mix. This moisture is melting on the surface as temps have been slightly above freezing through the day, and the sun is much stronger this time of the year. In fact, road surface temps have been in the mid to upper 40s through the day.

Temps will waffle around this evening, as there will be some evaporative cooling as the moisture will evaporate and cool before our airmass gets saturated. The biggest bit of moisture will move through before midnight. Temps will start to warm towards daybreak as a warm front lifts north.

We will see some isolated rain showers in the morning hours on Tuesday, with temps in the upper 30s to near 40. Showers will end early, and we will see mixed clouds through the day with temps much warmer, and highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday high pressure will quickly cross our area, and we will see some sunshine and highs near 60, by night we will see rain returning to our forecast with temps well above normal in the middle 40s.

Thursday will be a wet day with rain showers and highs in the middle 50s. Rain showers will taper down Thursday night with temps falling into the upper to middle 30s for Friday morning. Friday the showers will end early with highs only in the mid 40s with drier air late.

Saturday to start off Spring we will see mainly clear skies and temps around 30. Spring officially begins at 5:37am. We will see a nice first afternoon of Spring with highs in the lower 50s. More sunshine will be expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunshine will be the rule for the for Monday of Spring as well with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave