Cold, wet Mother’s Day, frost again this week

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND FORECAST

Temperatures continue average far below normal for early May, with afternoon readings in the upper 40s to upper mid-50s early in the week. The average high is 72.

Rain is falling heavily across the state, with rumbles of thunder, and even some wet snow in the northwest on May 9!

A warm front extending from low pressure will stall near the Ohio River, with rain and rumbles of thunder along and north of the boundary. Low pressure will track along the front and quickly across southern Ohio into southwestern Pennsylvania this evening, with rain tapering to showers.

High pressure will build down from Canada early next week, featuring a continuation of unseasonably chilly weather. Dry conditions will prevail through the week, except for a few sprinkles Tuesday in the northeast part of the state. The high will shift east of the Ohio Valley next weekend, bringing a return flow of milder and seasonable weather.

Forecast

Sunday: Periods of rain, breezy, chilly. High 49

Tonight: Showers early, brisk. Low 39

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, cool. High 57

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 54 (37)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 61 (35)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 64 (44)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (44)

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High 71 (46)

Happy Mother’s Day! -Ben