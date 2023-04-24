QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, frosty late, low 33

Tuesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, showers late, high 58

Wednesday: Few clouds, still cool, high 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clouds increase, showers toward evening, high 63

Friday: Chance showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a chilly day today with temps only in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see skies starting to slowly clear tonight with lows dropping to the lower 30s to upper 20s. Freeze warnings in effect for our entire area. Expect winds to be light to calm overnight. Skies will be mostly sunny early, with clouds increasing, and a few isolated showers late in the day with highs well below normal in the upper 50s.

We will see some more sunshine for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Thursday will start off frosty in spots, but will see temps into the lower 60s with clouds increasing late in the day with showers expected late. Rain will increase overnight into Friday. Friday expect on and off showers with highs in the lower 60s. Rain will be lighter in quantity on Friday.

Saturday will be wetter with more on and off rain and highs in the middle 60s. Rain will be higher in quantity on Saturday. Showers will continue on Sunday with cool conditions and highs in the upper 50s.

We will start off May with well below normal temps in the upper 50s and rain showers. Plus it appears it will remain breezy on Monday.

-Dave