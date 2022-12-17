A broad area of low pressure swirling over the northern the Great Lakes is responsible for patches of lake-effect snow showers and a brisk west wind. Temperatures will only reach the low 30s this afternoon, dipping down to the mid-20s late tonight.

Some sunshine should break through on Sunday, as high pressure moves over the Ohio Valley. Conditions will be quiet and seasonably cold to start the week, as the high drifts east, with gradual moderation of the chill.

A weak low-pressure system will cross the northern Great Lakes on Tuesday and swing trailing cold front across the state overnight. A lack of moisture will result in a dry frontal passage, but with colder weather Wednesday.

A strong disturbance will form on the leading edge of an arctic blast later in the week, bringing rain and windy weather Thursday, changing to snow showers at night.

Very wind and frigid weather will arrive Friday with a switch to snow that will cause major travel concerns. A few inches of snow are likely with the rush of arctic air.

The weather on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be blustery and quite cold, with passing flurries. There should be a sufficient coating of snow for a white Christmas in central Ohio.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, brisk, flurries. High 33

Tonight: Flurries linger, cold. Low 24

Sunday: Clouds give way to sun. High 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35 (19)

Tuesday: Clouds increase. High: 38 (27)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High 32 (24)

Thursday: Showers, windy. High 41

Friday: Windy, frigid, flurries. High 18 (15)

Saturday: Mix clouds, sun, cold. High 23 (8)