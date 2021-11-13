QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, showers early, flurries late, low 34

Today: Morning showers/flurries, then cloudy, breezy & chilly, high 42

Tonight: Cloudy, then chance for showers, low 32

Sunday: AM flurries, pm showers, night light mix, high 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder, high 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer, showers late, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a gray and chilly weekend with a chance for some light showers.

Early this morning, a though is sliding east and encouraging a few light showers. With temperatures in the 30s, these are showing up as a few light flurries.

Showers will wrap up as we approach sunrise, but the clouds will stick around. This will limit temperatures this afternoon to highs in the low 40s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Cloudy and cool conditions will hang around overnight. Lows will fall down near freezing, which is almost 5 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, another system will move in and bring a widespread chance for showers. We’ll start out with a chance for a few morning flurries, then see a light rain snow mix changing to light rain showers as temperatures climb to the low to mid 40s.

Dry, but cloudy conditions will greet us for the start of the workweek. Monday’s temperatures will be on the chilly side once again with an early morning low around freezing and high in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and will help temperatures rise to the lower 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Another cold front will move through on Wednesday night. Ahead of this front, warmer air will rush in and help to bring temperatures to the mid 60s. Clouds will also build back in ahead of rain showers that will continue Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Have a great day!

GO BUCKS!

-Liz