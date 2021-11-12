QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, showers early, flurries late, low 34

Saturday: Cloudy skies, few am snow showers, flurries and breezy, high 42

Sunday: AM flurries, pm showers, night light mix, high 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

We are continuing to get more and more November-like at the end of this week. Sunshine gave way to mainly cloudy skies late today, the winds will stick around this evening, with light rain showers moving into the area for the FFN games. Expect the best chances of showers along and east/southeast of I-71. After midnight we will see some snow showers mixed in, with the best chances north of I-70.

Temps will fall to the lower 30s to mid 30s to start Saturday. Clouds will be around will flurries flying, but no accumulations are expected. Winds will be up, but in the breezy range on Saturday not as windy. Expect temps to only tip into the lower 40s, with wind chills in the 20s early, only climbing to the lower to mid 30s by the afternoon.

Sunday will be an interesting day as a weak bit of moisture will move through in the morning, with temps in the 30s this should be mostly snow showers to start the day off. As we head into the afternoon a southwesterly flow at the surface will get our temps to warm back into the lower 40s, which should mean mainly rain showers. By Sunday evening before this system exits we could see the transition back to snow showers to end.

Monday looks like a pretty blah, but dry day with clouds and highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday skies will clear and temps start in the upper 20s with highs in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday clouds will increase with winds picking up too. Temps should top in the lower to middle 60s. Rain showers will move in ahead of the cold front Wednesday evening.

Showers should continue into Thursday morning and then the front will push east. Clouds will thin a bit on Thursday, temps should start quite mild in the low to mid 40s, but only top in the lower 50s and fall later in the afternoon. Friday will see clearing skies with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave