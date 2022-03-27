QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few flurries, otherwise cloudy & cold, low 26

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cold, high 38

Tonight: Clearing and cold, low 20 (record: 15° in 1955)

Monday: Clearing, cool, high 40

Tuesday: Showers later, high 46

Wednesday: Chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and warmer, high 72

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Cold weather sticks around for the rest of the weekend and start of the workweek.

This morning, we’re continuing to see plenty of clouds, a strong northwest breeze, cold temperatures and a few flurries. While snow is not expected to stick and accumulate, just like yesterday we will see some lingering flurries. Wind speeds will not be as strong as yesterday, but a northwest wind at 10-15 mph will continue to make temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder.

By this afternoon and evening, high pressure will start to move in and clear some of the clouds. Despite a few peeks of sunshine, temperatures will be cold and only top off in the mid to upper 30s, which is about 20 degrees colder than normal highs for this time of year and more in line with normal early morning lows.

Clearing clouds and a northwest breeze overnight will lead to a fast fall in temperatures. Early morning lows will fall to around 20 degrees, which is just 5 degrees shy of the daily record low of 15 set in 1955.

After a cold start to the day, sunshine will help to warm temperatures to around 40 degrees, which is still about 15 degrees below normal.

Tuesday, a warm front will start to lift into the area. This will lead to increasing clouds and eventually rain showers as well. Temperatures will stay cool side and only reach the low to mid 40s. As lows fall to the 30s Tuesday night rain showers will mix with snow.

Despite morning showers, Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s. This will be ahead of another round or rain and thunderstorms Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz