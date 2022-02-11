QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers before midnight, flurries late, low 30

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, sct’d flurries, high 31

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, few flakes, high 27

Monday: Clearing, cool, high 29

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very mild day today with temps nearly 10 degrees above normal with some light rain showers, and a bit of a breeze. Expect the breeze to continue overnight tonight with temps falling to near 40 by midnight with overnight lows near 30. Rain showers will be primary precip. type until midnight.

By morning on the backside of the cold front, a northwest wind will develop and this will usher in colder air and bring some scattered very light snow showers/flurries into the area during the day on Saturday. Expect temps to maybe climb a degree or two by midday and then fall into the 20s later.

Sunday will be a colder start in the middle to lower teens and will climb to the upper 20s with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Can’t rule out a few isolated snow showers, but no accumulations. Monday will be another cool start in the low to mid teens, but will climb to the upper 20s to near 30 with more sunshine.

Tuesday temps will warm to 40 with more sunshine, and we will push into the middle 50s on Wednesday with a bit of a breeze and some more clouds expected. Clouds will really increase for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s with rain expected and breezy conditions with a strong cold front that will be pushing through.

On the back of the cold front, temps will fall to around the mid to upper 30s on Friday morning and keep falling through the day with scattered snow showers to return.

-Dave