Cold weather and snow to start the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, chilly afternoon. High 29

Tonight: Snow likely, cloudy and chilly. Low 25

Tuesday: Flurries tapers off, mostly cloudy. High 30

Wednesday: Colder, more snow. High 26 (18)

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy. High 28(21)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk wind, and cold. High 25(17)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

As we start off the week, we’ll continue to see very cold temperatures and more chances for snow.

Most of the day will be cold and cloudy. Temperatures will only climb to the upper 20s, and since winds will stay light, the wind chill should not stray too far below the actual temperature.

As the next system moves into the Ohio Valley later this afternoon and evening, it will bring in the next chance for snow. Snow will become widespread during the evening drive and continue overnight, resulting in about 1-2″ of fresh snow widespread.

Areas southeast of 71 are set to go under a winter weather advisory starting at 4 p.m., then continuing through 7 a.m. Tuesday. This is where widespread we could pick up 1-3″ of snow, and with cold roads, snowfall will have no problem accumulating and will likely lead to a slick commute, especially in the southern part of the state.

As flurries wrap up during the morning driver, drier conditions return on Tuesday. We’ll stay under a cloudy sky through the day as temperatures only climb to around 30 degrees. As a north to northwest wind picks up to 5-10 mph, the windchill will make it feel like the 20s.

Another system moves in on Wednesday out of the Tennessee Valley which will bring in more wintry precip that will carry through the day on Thursday. While areas in Southern Ohio could see a wintry mix of freezing rain changing over to snow, most of Central Ohio will just be dealing with fresh snow and cold temperatures in the 20s.

We’ll wrap up the week and head into the weekend with drier air, but very cold temperatures thanks to arctic high pressure.

Have a great day!

-Liz