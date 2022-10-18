QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, breezy, wet flurries, showers, high 44

Tonight: Chance for showers, low 36

Wednesday: Showers, few flurries mixed, still cold, high 49

Thursday: Freezing start, clearing, better, high 54

Friday: Brisk start, sunny, warmer, high 63

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

More cold air is on the way alongside the chance for showers ahead of a much nicer weekend.

With an area of low pressure spinning to the north, we’ll continue to see clouds and a strong breeze through the afternoon. This combination will limit high temperatures to the mid 40s, which is about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. When you factor in the westerly breeze, which will gust are times around 30 mph, temperatures will feel 5-10 degrees colder.

Alongside the clouds, the chance for showers will start to build in this afternoon and evening. Most areas will just see a chilly rain, but a wintry mix, which will include a few snow flurries will be possible as well, especially north of I-70.

The chance for showers will continue tonight, alongside a strong westerly breeze. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side and fall to the mid 30s.

Cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions will continue Wednesday alongside a few light showers. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold as today, but will struggle to reach around 50 degrees.

High pressure will move in by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will help to clear out the clouds and eventually aid in a warming trend. First though, a mostly clear sky Wednesday night into Thursday morning will drop lows in Columbus to 32 degrees, and into the 20s farther outside of the city, which puts us on track for the first hard freeze of the season in the City. Friday will be much more seasonal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s, ahead of sunshine and above normal temperatures in the 70s this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz