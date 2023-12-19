QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Flurries, clearing, high 34

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 24

Wednesday: More sunshine, high 43

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 45

Friday: Few showers later, high 45

Saturday: Spotty showers, cloudy, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the morning off with a few flurries across portions of the region, but most of those are clearing up. The biggest talker for today will be the cold temperatures. Expect daytime highs close to freezing, but feeling colder thanks to the slight breeze. Luckily, clouds will start to break this afternoon, giving way to a bit more sunshine later.

Wednesday will start off very cold, but then we’ll rebound back above normal, into the low to middle 40s during the afternoon. Expect a lot more sunshine, with only a few clouds out, and just a light breeze.

By Thursday, we’re still dry, highs warm into the middle 40s, but clouds will be on the increase, especially later in the day. That’s out ahead of a more unsettled pattern going into the weekend.

For Friday, highs stick in the middle 40s, but we’ll be tracking a few light and spotty showers late day and overnight into Saturday.

We’ve got some low-end rain chances for the holiday weekend, bringing us a few spotty showers here and there. Far from a washout, and temperatures will be well above normal. Expect highs close to 50 all weekend and into Christmas Day.

-McKenna