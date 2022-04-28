QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, cold, high 58

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 38

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 68

Sunday: Rain showers, storms, high 73

Monday: Showers, storms, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off with cold temperatures, down near freezing, and a Freeze Warning in effect for nearly all of our counties. That warning expires at 9 AM, and we will slowly warm throughout the day, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase this evening, and we do have the possibility of a light shower, mostly in our southern counties this afternoon, but for the most part we will remain dry.

As we head into Friday, we’ll see a few more clouds, and we will be a bit milder, topping out in the low 60s. The warming trend continues into the weekend, with highs topping out in the upper 60s on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies. We will see rain late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday then starts off with showers and highs will be in the low 70s. It will not be a total washout, but we will be dodging a few showers and storms through the day.

On Monday, expect morning showers giving way to afternoon sunshine with highs back in the lower 70s. Tuesday rain and storm chances will go up again with highs in the lower 70s. It is possible we could have a few stronger storms as temps will be warmer, but something that will need to be monitored. Showers should end early on Wednesday, with temps falling back to normal in the upper 60s.

-McKenna