Cold temps move out, warmer weather hops in for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, frosty, cold, low 26

Saturday: Mostly sunny, winds increase later, high 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 67

Monday: Few clouds, warmer, high 71

Tuesday: Clouds increase, rain at night, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a beautiful, but cold day today, with temps running just a degree above the record for the coldest temps this morning. Tonight will be another cold night with temps fall into the lower to middle 20s, a couple of degrees warmer than this morning. Still with winds relaxing and becoming light to calm, expect some thick frost to start the morning on Saturday.

Saturday should be a beautiful day again with a cold start, but a much warmer afternoon as we will get back to normal as the winds pick up during the day, and highs climb to the upper 50s. We will be back above normal Saturday night with scattered clouds and lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday should be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and highs running about 6-10 degrees above normal in the middle to upper 60s. Monday will see a good deal of sunshine again with highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. Rain showers should move in overnight and into Wednesday. Wednesday expect some rain showers with temps still mild in the lower 70s. Rain showers and storms will be around Wednesday overnight and into Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

The front will pass through on Thursday, and the low will slowly drift away on Friday with gradually clearing skies and highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave