High pressure over the region will bring cold and tranquil conditions. High clouds are increasing ahead of a southern storm that will remain well south of the region. Temperatures will remain in the 20s, then fall back into the upper teens overnight, with increasing high clouds.

The weather will be more seasonal on Thursday, with temperatures warming to the upper 30s in a light southwesterly flow. Clouds will thicken in the evening ahead of an arctic front that will usher in frigid air by early Friday. Temperatures will tumble into the low teens in the morning, with a wind chill factor near zero.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees Friday afternoon and fall back to near 10 degrees overnight. Saturday will dawn quite cold, but with a light southerly flow behind retreating high pressure, readings will return to the mid-30s in the afternoon.

Mild weather will replace the chill beginning on Sunday. A weak disturbance will bring more clouds and the chance for a shower. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cold. High 28

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 20

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, blustery, very cold. High 22 (16)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy p.m.. High 35 (11)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High 46 (32)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 48 (30)

Tuesday: Cloudy, few showers. High 53 (39)

Wednesday: Rain, colder late. High 46 (40)