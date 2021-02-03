Cold sunshine ahead of a wintry mix

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, chilling breeze. High 32

Tonight: Increasing clouds, cold. Low 15

Thursday: Cloudy, wet mix to rain. High 38

Friday: Early AM mix or snow, then mostly cloudy. High 29 (27)

Saturday: Sunshine returns, cold. High 26(13)

Sunday: Chance of snow, breezy and cold. High 20(17)

Monday: Sunny, frigid day. High 15(0)

Tuesday: Chance of snow, partly sunny, cold. High 21(7)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

We’re seeing plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures in the area today ahead of the chance for a wintry mix and very cold temperatures.

With high pressure in charge, we will stay under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Despite all the sunshine though, temperatures will stay cold and only reach a high in the low 30s. When you factor in a cold northwest wind, the wind chill will be 5-10 degrees below that.

Clouds will build back in tonight, but not in time to help keep in any of our limited daytime heating. Lows will quickly fall back down to around 15 degrees by first thing tomorrow.

Clouds will continue to build in Thursday ahead of a warm front. This front will also shift our wind out of the south and bring in warmer air, allowing highs to reach nearly 40 degrees. By the evening drive, we’ll see a wet wintry mix, changing over to a chilly rain.

Thursday night, temperatures will drop down to the mid 20s and help to change our mix over to light snow. We’ll see little to no new snowfall accumulations Friday morning, but will be left with some chilly temperatures only climbing form the mid 20s to upper 20s.

Sunshine returns for the start of the weekend, but like we’re experiencing today, temperatures won’t warm up much. As another cold front moves through, we’ll see a chance for snow showers Saturday night, but the bigger impact will be a drastic drop in temperatures for the end of the week into the weekend.

Polar air in the area and a partly sunny sky will result in the coldest temperatures of the season. We’ll wake up to the teens Sunday morning, then top off around 20 degrees.

Monday morning, temperatures will drop down toward 0, with wind chills closer to -10.

Have a great day!

-Liz