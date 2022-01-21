QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, low 8

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d snow showers, high 29

Monday: Isolated wet snow showers, high 35

Tuesday: Snow showers later, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

Clearing skies and winds relaxing will set up one of the coldest nights of the season so far with single digit lows expected for most of our area overnight tonight. The lack of winds means wind chills will not be much of a thing to start the day on Saturday, but it will be cold for sure.

Skies will start off mostly clear, but will cloud up during the day with highs back near 30 in the afternoon. Saturday night will be more seasonal with lows around 20. Sunday clouds will be the rule with a clipper system diving south into our area, this will bring snow showers into the forecast. Most of our area will see around an inch or a bit more on Sunday from this system.

Sunday night temps will respond to the colder air behind the system with lows dropping back into the middle teens. I expect a warmer day on Monday with temps back closer to normal in the mid to upper 30s. It is possible that mainly our northern counties could have some wet snow showers on Monday. But better chances of snow will move in on Tuesday with our next frontal passage.

We will have to watch for some light accumulations with this passage on Tuesday. Behind the front temps will fall back into the lower 20s on Wednesday with slow clearing. We will see more sunshine with a single digit start on Thursday, highs will be in the upper 20s. Friday we will warm back up as a warm front climbs back to the northeast.

-Dave