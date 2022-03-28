QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 38

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, windy, high 71

Thursday: Rain showers, high 65

Friday: Chance AM rain, then mostly cloudy, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

Despite the afternoon sunshine, it’s been a cold start to the week. We started off the day in the teens and just shy of the record low of 15 set in 1955.

Overnight, clouds will start to build back and we’ll hang on to that chilly northerly breeze. Temperatures will fall down to a low in the mid 20s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

After a cold start to the day, clouds will keep building in Tuesday as a warm front lifts into the area. While the front will bring in more moisture, we have enough dry air in place that it looks like we’ll stay dry through the afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid 40s. By Tuesday evening, showers will start to move back in.

After a soggy start to the day Wednesday, we’ll stay dry, cloudy and breezy for most of the day. A southerly breeze will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts at times reaching around 30 mph. This will help to bring up temperatures into the mid 70s.

The next round of rain and storms won’t be far behind. The will move in first with a warm front Wednesday evening, and continue Thursday thanks to a tailing cold front.

Have a great rest of the day!

-Liz