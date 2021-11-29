QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 26

Today: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 39

Tonight: Chance for showers, otherwise cloudy. Low 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. High 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for rain late. High 47

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 55

Friday: Partly Sunny. High 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a cold start to the workweek ahead of a warming trend.

We’re starting off the workweek with high pressure building in to the south. This has been helping to clear the clouds and keep the wind light. Without clouds in place to keep in the heat however, it’s a cold start to the day with early morning lows in the 20s.

Thanks to the sunshine, temperatures will work their way up to around 40 degrees, which is right in line with where highs were over the weekend, but still 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

This evening, clouds will build in as high pressure moves out and a cold front approaches. The clouds will be paired with a chance for showers tonight. As temperatures fall down near freezing, we will see a few light snow showers. Snowfall amounts will be limited to only around a coating to areas primarily north of I-70.

By Tuesday morning, showers will clear, but we’ll be left with a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Despite the clouds, a southwesterly shift in wind will aid in the start of a warming trend that will bring highs to the mid 40s on both Tuesday & Wednesday.

Another chance for showers will move in late Wednesday. With temperatures staying in the 40s thought, we will just see a chilly rain, and not snow.

Our warming trend will continue on Thursday and Friday. Both days will start off around 40 and then reach a high in the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Have a great day!

-Liz