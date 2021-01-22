Cold start to the weekend, sunshine & wintry mix to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, cold breeze, low 18

Saturday: Mainly sunny, chilly, high 30

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, light wintry mix possible, high 36

Monday: Wet morning, wet snow showers late, high 39 (falling in afternoon)

Tuesday: AM snow showers, mixed clouds later, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a seasonal day today with temps back to the new (warmer) normal high of 37° today. Tonight skies will clear out, slower in the northeast, but eventually will clear out. Winds will lighten up a bit, but temps will fall to the mid to upper teens with wind chills around 10° to start the day.

Saturday will be a bright and beautiful looking day with highs near 30 and winds becoming light to calm. Saturday night clouds return with lows in the lower 20s. Sunday will be the worst of the 2 weekend days as our next weather system will nudge its way into our area.

Temps will remain at or below for around 44 straight hours leading into Sunday afternoon, but as some warmer air rides above our cold airmass at the surface, we could a light wintry mix in our area around late morning to early afternoon. Eventually temps will climb into the middle 30s during the day.

The position of the low will be important as parts of our area will be in the colder sector, some will be on the dividing line, and the south will be in the “warmer” sector. This will dictate the precipitation type. This activity will be light to start, then there appears to be a drier slot of air.

Sunday overnight into Monday the main system will start to move closer, and will set up for a wet morning on Monday with temps climbing to the upper 30s. The current track will keep rain as the primary precip. type most of the day on Monday with snow showers on the backside Monday night.

Snow showers should end Tuesday morning and we will see some sun on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low/mid 30s. More sunshine is expected on Wednesday in the upper 30s. But another system will move in from the west/northwest Wednesday night giving us snow showers.

This will linger through Thursday during the day with minor accumulations, and highs in the mid 30s. Friday will see a mix of clouds with highs slightly below normal in the mid 30s.

-Dave