QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, cold, low 8

Today: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 30

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d snow showers, high 29

Monday: Isolated wet snow showers, high 36

Tuesday: Snow showers later, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cold start to the weekend ahead of the next round of snow showers.

With high pressure in charge to start the day, we’re waking up to a clear sky and lows in the single digits. High pressure also means a calm wind, so thankfully no wind means little to no added wind chill factor. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as high pressure moves east and temperatures climb to around 30 degrees.

Clouds will continue to build in tonight as a breeze picks up from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be seasonally chilly and fall to the lower 20s.

Tomorrow, an Alberta clipper and tailing cold front will move through. This will result in light snow showers. Snowfall totals will range from 1-3″, with most spots picking up an inch or two.

Another system will move in Monday night into Tuesday. This will lead to another chance for showers followed by be a cold end to the workweek.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz