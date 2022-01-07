QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, cold, low 11

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 36

Sunday: Rain early, falling temps late, high 43

Monday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 26

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very chilly day today with highs near 20 and wind chills in the single digits most of the day. Winds will relax tonight as skies slowly clear, temps are going to be quite cold again with reading falling to the single digits to lower teens to start Saturday.

Saturday expect a good deal of sunshine, and temps that will surge back to normal in the middle to upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will return late day and into the evening, with temps starting to climb again Saturday night. I expect that our temps will creep up before midnight into the upper 30s and will continue to climb into the lower 40s in the late morning on Sunday.

Rain showers will move back into the area Saturday night ahead of midnight and pickup as we head into the morning hours on Sunday. Once the rain heads east by the afternoon, we will see temps starting to fall later in the day. Temps will continue to fall back into the upper teens by Monday morning with clearing skies.

Monday expect more cool winter-like air again with highs only in the middle 20s with clearing skies. Tuesday should be a pretty, but brisk day with temps in the lower teens early, and upper 20s late. Clouds will continue to increase on Wednesday with highs near 40. We should stay in the middle 40s on Thursday and lower 40s on Friday with shower possible late in the day.

-Dave