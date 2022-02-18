QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds to mostly cloudy, snow showers late, low 29

Saturday: Slowly clearing, temps fall, high 29

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold start, high 49

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 58

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

After an interesting start to the day, it turned out to be a brighter, and typically cool winter afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. We will see clouds thin for a period then increase ahead of a weak cold front that will push through before daybreak on Saturday. Temps will not drop much overnight tonight, in fact rising for a bit this evening, then falling into the upper 20s by daybreak.

Snow flurries will taper off by morning, with a light dusting, to maybe upwards of a half inch to the north, but temps will continue to slowly fall behind the front, with more sunshine later in the day, the temps will fall into the middle to lower 20s. High pressure will move overhead for Saturday night with lows in the lower to middle teens.

Sunday should be a much nicer day with the high slowly pushing to the east/southeast, and a wind picking up out of the south on the backside. Temps will push into the upper 40s to around 50 for Sunday with mainly sunny skies. Monday will start warmer in the middle 30s and climb into the upper 50s with clouds returning late.

A system moves in from the south next Tuesday and will bring up temps to near 60 with rain likely. This could be another event where we see an inch or more of rain in parts of our area. Given the high mushiness amount of our ground, I would expect additional field flooding, and low lying flooding will be a concern.

Temps will fall back to the lower 40s, or about normal on Wednesday with early morning showers. But another system will kick northward into our area for Thursday and into Friday. This system promises moisture again, however, the temperature profile will mean at least a wintry mix will be expected.

Highs on Thursday will reach into the upper 30s. On the backside of this system with the low tracking northeast away from us, expect that we will have additional snow showers on Friday with highs in the middle 30s only.

-Dave